Senate resolution against flour crisis

ISLAMABAD: Lawmakers in the Senate on Monday slammed the United States and the International Monetary Fund for asking Pakistan to review its relationship with China, particularly with regards to CPEC, saying it was an attack on the country’s sovereignty, demanding an immediate clarification on this count from the government at the highest level.

Senators, belonging to the opposition benches, also expressed apprehensions on the government’s refusal to laying the FIA probe report into the recent wheat-flour crisis in the country; they alleged it appeared the report was not favorable that was why it was sent back. They charged that Pakistan’s policies pertaining to foreign affairs and economy were dictated by the US and lending agencies, including the World Bank and IMF.

Opposition Senators twice stormed out of the House and second time, after exiting, PPP Senator Behramand Tangi pointed out quorum, forcing Chairman Senate Muhmmad Sadiq Sanjrani to read out the presidential prorogation order about one of the longest ever Senate sessions. Responding to the opposition’s criticism, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Swati held out a categorical assurance to the Senators that the report, once furnished after having been sent back with some observations and questions, would be shared with the House. Leader of Opposition Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, Senators Sherry Rehman and Mushahidullah Khan argued once the chair had directed the government for tabling of FIA report, there was no question of not doing so. They said that by issuing statement, the government just could not befool the masses and alleged it was not a joke that Chairman Senate gave a direction to the government and it was not complied with. Opposition Senators then staged token walk-out from the House. Senator Sherry said the report was already available on social media and TV channels had conducted shows on it.

PTI Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak quoted the social media and House Standing Committee on National Food Security Chairman Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah that mainly Sindh and partly Punjab were responsible for the wheat and flour crisis, as Sindh did not purchase even on kg of wheat against target of 3 million tons and Punjab partially was also involved, leading to the cabinet decision of exporting the commodity.

The House also adopted a condemnation resolution, submitted by 17 Senators, belonging to the opposition parties on recent wheat and flour crisis and unprecedented rise in their rates and the back-breaking inflation and alleged non-serious attitude and incompetence of the government.