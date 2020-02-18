Committed to stable, peaceful Pakistan, says Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Antonio Guterres, United Nations (UN) Secretary General called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ here on Monday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, overall regional security situation including Afghan refugees issue, Afghan Reconciliation Process and Kashmir dispute were discussed, the ISPR said. General Bajwa said that country is committed and determined to achieve "a stable, peaceful and normalised Pakistan". The UN Secretary General said that there is a need to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir and acknowledged Pakistan's contribution in UN peacekeeping Missions and extraordinary achievements in counter-terrorism. He thanked Pakistan for full access given to United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Kashmir and commended improved security situation in Pakistan and positive efforts towards regional peace and stability.