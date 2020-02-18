KMC marks end of spirit week

PESHAWAR: A spirit week was celebrated at Khyber Medical College, Peshawar, to give ease to the student in the middle of the hectic academic session.

There were different kinds of activities -- academic classes, cultural programmes and sports contests along with food stalls. Starting with the Pashto Day, moving on to the English, Urdu and Drama Days, the performances of the students and the participation of the teaching staff was commendable. The week was marked by the closing ceremony of the Sports Day on Friday. Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz was the chief guest and distributed shields among the winners of the different events. He lauded and appreciated the efforts of the management, students, faculty and KMCDean Professor Dr Noorul Iman.