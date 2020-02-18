Land dispute claims life in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and two others sustained critical injuries when a rival group opened indiscriminate fire on them over a land dispute here in Barkund area on Monday.

According to the first information report lodged with the Khaki Police Station, the accused Mohammad Ashfaq, Mohammad Waqas and Mohammad Sarfaraz allegedly attacked Mohammad Pervez, Ghulam Murtaza and Mohammad Sarfaraz when they were present at disputed land leaving all the three seriously injured.

The locals rushed injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Mohammad Pervez dead. The other injured were hospitalised. The body was handed over to the family after completion of medico-legal formalities.