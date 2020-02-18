close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

Land dispute claims life in Mansehra

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and two others sustained critical injuries when a rival group opened indiscriminate fire on them over a land dispute here in Barkund area on Monday.

According to the first information report lodged with the Khaki Police Station, the accused Mohammad Ashfaq, Mohammad Waqas and Mohammad Sarfaraz allegedly attacked Mohammad Pervez, Ghulam Murtaza and Mohammad Sarfaraz when they were present at disputed land leaving all the three seriously injured.

The locals rushed injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Mohammad Pervez dead. The other injured were hospitalised. The body was handed over to the family after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar