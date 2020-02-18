City police move against rooftop travel

PESHAWAR: The city traffic police launched action against public transports allowing students to travel on rooftops, risking their lives. The SSP Traffic Waseem Ahmad Khalil told reporters that a special checkpoint was established on the Ring Road by DSP Imran Khan to stop vehicles carrying students on the rooftops. The violators were fined on the spot. They were warned to refrain from this unlawful and dangerous practice, he added. According to police, warnings are also being issued to parents of students to keep a close eye on movement of their children on way to schools to avoid loss of lives.