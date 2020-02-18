Teachers want promotion formula implemented

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa College Professors and Lecturers Association has expressed concern over the delay in the implementation of the five-tier formula.

In a joint press statement, president of the association Prof Abdul Hameed Afridi, general secretary Qazi Zafar Iqbal, president of Commerce Teachers Association Prof Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah and general secretary Prof Waheed Khattak, said the provincial cabinet had accorded approval to the promotion formula for college teachers. Subsequently, the Higher Education Department had issued a notification on September 20.

However, the decision could not be implemented even after several months causing grave unrest to college teachers, they said. The representatives urged the government to implement the decision and end the growing unrest among the college teachers. It may be mentioned here that under the decision 1,155 posts in BPS-21, BPS-20, BPS-19 and BPS-18 of teaching cadre in government colleges (male and female) in the province had been sanctioned by abolishing an equal number of posts of lecturers (BPS-17) based on the five-tier formula.