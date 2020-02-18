FIR registered in girl’s rape, murder case

HANGU: The police here on Monday registered a case against unidentified accused for killing an eight-year old girl in the limits of Doabad Police Station a day earlier.

However, the section of law pertaining to the sexual assault was not included in the first information report (FIR) even though a doctor at the District Headquarters Hospital in Hangu had confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted before being shot dead.

On Sunday, the victim girl was found dead at Sarokhel area in the Thall tehsil in the Hangu district. She had gone missing after her relatives spotted her body at a deserted place.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DSP) Shaukat Ali Shah Bukhari said the police could not include in the FIR the section of law pertaining to sexual assault until the final post-mortem report was received. He said the police had arrested more than 16 suspects in the case and they were being grilled.

Meanwhile, a protest was staged against the alleged rape and subsequent murder of the victim girl. The Hangu Students Society staged the protest led by Abidullhah, Abdur Rasheed and others. The protesters also marched from Government Degree College Hangu to the Station Chowk. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz visited the family of the slain girl to offer a condolence to the bereaved members. Kohat Region Deputy Inspector General of Police Tayyab Hafeez Cheema accompanied him. Later talking to the media, the chief secretary said such incidents could not be tolerated.

He said he would monitor the investigations into the case personally and assured that the culprits would be brought to justice.