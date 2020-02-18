close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

Sunny forecast

Lahore

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with sunny conditions was observed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts. However, rain/ snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night.

