Anti-polio campaign kicks off

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, anti-polio campaign was launched across the province at a special ceremony held here on Monday at CM’s Office.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Provincial Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Chief Secretary Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare and Additional Secretary Health inaugurated anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to the children. Sardar Usman Buzdar said that this campaign would continue for five days in Punjab. Approximately 20 million children below the age of five years would be administered anti-polio drops. More than 90,000 health workers and supervisors will participate in this special campaign.

The chief minister directed Deputy Commissioners to go out in the field in order to supervise anti-polio campaign. Parents should cooperate with anti-polio teams and get their children administered anti-polio drops, he added. Punjab will be made polio-free province and war against polio is the war for safeguarding future of infants in which triumph is the only option. We will safeguard our children from this fatal disease, he vowed. He directed the health department and district administration to ensure 100 percent implementation of the devised anti-polio plan and endeavours being made for the eradication of polio amount to Jihad. It is our responsibility to apprise the masses of the benefits of polio vaccine especially to the parents, he maintained. No negligence and inefficiency will be tolerated during the campaign, he added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said it is our national obligation to safeguard children from polio and every children will be given polio vaccine during current month. Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that elimination of polio is our foremost priority and every segment of society has to play its proactive role in ensuring success of anti-polio campaign, he concluded.

cabinet meeting: Usman Buzdar has called the 25th meeting of the provincial cabinet at CM Office today (Tuesday) to discuss 22 points agenda. Ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and secretaries concerned will attend the meeting.

condemns Quetta blast: Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned blast occurred in Quetta. The CM expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in the blast. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and stated that cowardice acts of anti-state elements cannot dwindle high spirits of determined nation. The great sacrifices of martyrs in the war against terrorism will not go to waste. The whole nation is determined and united for the eradication of terrorism and extremism, concluded Usman Buzdar.

grieved: Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives due to gas leakage in Kemari area of Karachi. He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

notice: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture of the youth in Dinga area of Gujrat and sought a report from the DPO. The CM directed to take action against the persons involved in torture.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and a team has been constituted under DSP Kharian to arrest the accused.