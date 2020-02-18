Punjab Polo Cup rolls into action today

LAHORE: The 12-goal Pace Punjab Polo Cup 2020, the oldest event of Pakistan polo, will roll into action today (Tuesday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yaar Tiwana has said that as many as seven teams have been featuring in the historical polo event. The participating teams are divided into two pools as Pool A includes Pebble Breaker, Remounts and The PBG Risala while Pool B has Guard Group/Artema Medical, Olympia/Technimen, ASC and BN Polo.

The LPC chief said in the inaugural match of the of prestigious tournament, Remounts will vie against The PBG Risala on Tuesday at 2pm in Pool A while in Pool B, Guard Group/Artema Medical will compete against Olympia/Technimen in the second match of the day at 3pm.

While throwing light on the history of Punjab Cup, LPC President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana said: “As one of the world’s oldest polo clubs, Lahore Polo Club relishes the prestigious history of playing the game of kings. The Punjab polo trophy happens to be the oldest polo trophy being played for in Pakistan having been introduced in 1886. Ever since, this tournament has always been played at the world’s famous Aibak ground of Lahore Polo Club. This tournament will see top polo players placed in various teams in action in the week-long event, which will produce high-quality polo for the entertainment of the lovers of the game.