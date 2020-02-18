Magsi retains Cholistan Jeep Rally crown

BAHAWALPUR: Champion driver of Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally Mir Nadir Magsi once again won the title of 15 the Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally on Sunday evening. Magsi who had also won the Jeep Rally last year received the winning trophy in a grand ceremony at Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab newly built winter tourism resort at Fort Derawer where Chairman TDCP Sohail Zafar Cheema and Commissioner Bahawalpur Asif Iqbal Ch and Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Police Range Fayyaz Ahmad Deu were also present. Champion driver Magsi has completed 15th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally track of 486 km in 4 hours 28 minutes and 51 seconds on its Prepared Category Race. Runner-up trophy was won by Asif Fazal and third position went to Faisal Khan Shadikhel . In Stock Category Malik Zahid secured first position, Mir Amer Magsi remained second and Raza Saeed got third position.