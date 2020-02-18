Hindukush Snow Sports festival ends

PESHAWAR: The three-day winter gala, "Hindukush Snow Sports Festival" concluded with thrilling snow games and traditional activities in the scenic Madaklasht valley in Chitral district on Monday. Jointly organised by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Chitral district administration, the Hindukush Snow Sports Festival featured a number of snow games including skiing, snow-tubing, trekking, snowboarding, ice skating, ice hockey, making