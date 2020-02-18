Alamgir re-elected SVP of ACBS

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Alamgir Anwar Shaikh has been re-elected unopposed as the Senior Vice President (SVP) of the Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports (ACBS) for the term of 2020-2024. “As per the information received from the Secretary General of the ACBS regarding nominations for the Executive Board elections are scheduled to be held at the Annual General Meeting of the ACBS in Doha, Qatar on March 29, a total of four nominations for the following posts of the ACBS Executive Board had been received before the stipulated deadline for nominations,” the PBSA handout informed. Later in the evening, Alamgir Shaikh, in a brief conversation with ‘The News’ expressed his delight at having been re-elected unopposed to the second highest position in the continental body of billiards and snooker. “Obviously it’s an honour not only for me personally but to the entire snooker community of the country. I have also been representing the ACBS at the Board of the International Billiards & Snooker Federation (IBSF) since 2017,” Alamgir Shaikh, Co-Chairman, PBSA, observed.