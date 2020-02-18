close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
AFP
February 18, 2020

Goalkeeping great Gregg dies

Sports

LONDON: Harry Gregg -- hailed as a hero for saving lives in the air crash which killed eight of Manchester United’s "Busby Babes" in Munich -- has died at the age of 87. Gregg, who was United’s goalkeeper, rescued a mother and her baby daughter, team-mates Bobby Charlton and Jackie Blanchflower and manager Matt Busby from the wreckage of the plane on February 6, 1958. He was back playing for Manchester United just 13 days later against Sheffield Wednesday.

