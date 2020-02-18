Moeen, Tahir now focusing on PSL-5

LAHORE: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has turned his focus to the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL-5) after a successful South Africa Twenty20 International (T20I) series as his team won by 2-1.

Moeen Ali hit the winning runs for England in the final and deciding T20I against the Proteas in Johannesburg when England chased down a 223-run target in a high-scoring series.

The 32-year-old made some telling contributions with bat and ball. He bowled four overs for 22 runs and a wicket in game one and smashed 39 from just 11 deliveries in game two. Moeen Ali is now scheduled to join Multan Sultans for the Pakistan Super League which runs from February 20 to March 22. He is set to make his first ever appearance in the competition on Friday (February 21) when the Sultans visit Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (GSL).

Meanwhile Pakistan-born South African cricketer, Imran Tahir is desperate to play in front of the Pakistan crowd in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The 40-year-old leg-spinner who played at the junior level for Pakistan back in the early 2000s is looking to perform his best in Lahore, the city where he was born.

“Lahore is my home ground and I am very happy to play here. I will look to perform my best in the PSL,” Tahir said. He emphasised that in league cricket any team can win and he will try to give performances that will benefit the team. It must be noted that the veteran has quit playing ODI and Test cricket but is still available for the selection in T20Is until the 2020 T20 World Cup.