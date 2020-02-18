Ex-South African president retracts apartheid remarks after backlash

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa´s last apartheid-era president, F.W. De Klerk, on Monday apologised and withdrew a controversial statement that apartheid was not a crime against humanity, following an outcry. De Klerk, 83, shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela in 1993 for dismantling white-minority rule and ushering in democracy. But he sparked fury among many South Africans when he publicly denied that apartheid was a crime against humanity, despite the UN declaring it such.

“The idea that apartheid was a crime against humanity was and remains an agitprop project initiated by the Soviets and their ANC/SACP allies to stigmatise white South Africans by associating them with genuine crimes against humanity,” he said.

The ANC is the African National Congress, which under Mandela fought an underground battle against apartheid before coming to power in South Africa´s first democratic elections, in 1994.

The SACP is its erstwhile ally, the South African Communist Party. The remarks were made on February 2 in an interview with the national broadcaster SABC, and reiterated in a statement by De Klerk´s foundation.