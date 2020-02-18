Facebook meeting: EU threatens tougher rules on hate speech

BRUSSELS: A top EU official for digital policy warned Monday that big tech companies could face tougher rules and penalties in Europe if they failed to adequately curb hate speech and disinformation. “If all the platforms operating on the European continent do not respect the conditions that I have just outlined, yes, we will be forced to intervene in a stricter way,” EU commissioner Thierry Breton warned after a meeting with Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg in Brussels.