Tue Feb 18, 2020
AFP
February 18, 2020

Facebook meeting: EU threatens tougher rules on hate speech

World

AFP
February 18, 2020

BRUSSELS: A top EU official for digital policy warned Monday that big tech companies could face tougher rules and penalties in Europe if they failed to adequately curb hate speech and disinformation. “If all the platforms operating on the European continent do not respect the conditions that I have just outlined, yes, we will be forced to intervene in a stricter way,” EU commissioner Thierry Breton warned after a meeting with Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg in Brussels.

