Tue Feb 18, 2020
February 18, 2020

Russia says US using weapons in space an irreversible blow to security

MOSCOW: Russia said on Monday that plans by the United States to deploy weapons in space would deal an irreversible blow to the current security balance in space, the RIA news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying. Russia does not have plans to solve problems in space using weapons, the foreign ministry added.

