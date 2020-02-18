Russia says US using weapons in space an irreversible blow to security

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Russia said on Monday that plans by the United States to deploy weapons in space would deal an irreversible blow to the current security balance in space, the RIA news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying. Russia does not have plans to solve problems in space using weapons, the foreign ministry added.
MOSCOW: Russia said on Monday that plans by the United States to deploy weapons in space would deal an irreversible blow to the current security balance in space, the RIA news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying. Russia does not have plans to solve problems in space using weapons, the foreign ministry added.