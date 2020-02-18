Niger stampede kills 20

NIAMEY: Twenty people, many of them women and children, were trampled to death on Monday in a stampede for food and money for refugees in southeast Niger, sources said.

“We have a provisional toll of 20 dead,” a medical source said. Aid workers confirmed the account and said about 10 people had been injured.The accident occurred at a culture centre in Diffa, the main town of a region of that name that abuts Nigeria and Chad. The region has been repeatedly hit by attacks by Nigeria´s Boko Haram jihadist group since 2015. It hosts 119,000 Nigerian refugees, 109,000 internally-displaced people, and 30,000 Nigeriens who have come home from Nigeria because of the instability in its northeast, according to UN figures released October.