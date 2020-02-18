Niger stampede kills 20

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NIAMEY: Twenty people, many of them women and children, were trampled to death on Monday in a stampede for food and money for refugees in southeast Niger, sources said.
“We have a provisional toll of 20 dead,” a medical source said. Aid workers confirmed the account and said about 10 people had been injured.The accident occurred at a culture centre in Diffa, the main town of a region of that name that abuts Nigeria and Chad. The region has been repeatedly hit by attacks by Nigeria´s Boko Haram jihadist group since 2015. It hosts 119,000 Nigerian refugees, 109,000 internally-displaced people, and 30,000 Nigeriens who have come home from Nigeria because of the instability in its northeast, according to UN figures released October.
NIAMEY: Twenty people, many of them women and children, were trampled to death on Monday in a stampede for food and money for refugees in southeast Niger, sources said.
“We have a provisional toll of 20 dead,” a medical source said. Aid workers confirmed the account and said about 10 people had been injured.The accident occurred at a culture centre in Diffa, the main town of a region of that name that abuts Nigeria and Chad. The region has been repeatedly hit by attacks by Nigeria´s Boko Haram jihadist group since 2015. It hosts 119,000 Nigerian refugees, 109,000 internally-displaced people, and 30,000 Nigeriens who have come home from Nigeria because of the instability in its northeast, according to UN figures released October.