Jong Un takes snowy ride

MOSCOW/SEOUL: North Korea, whose leader Kim Jong Un was filmed riding through the snow on a white stallion last year, has spent tens of thousands of dollars on 12 purebred horses from Russia, according to Russian customs data.

Accompanied by senior North Korean figures, Kim took two well-publicized rides on the snowy slopes of the sacred Paektu Mountain in October and December.State media heralded the jaunts as important displays of strength in the face of international pressure and the photos of Kim astride a galloping white steed were seen around the world.

North Korea has a long history of buying pricey horses from Russia and customs data first

reported by Seoul-based NK News suggests that North Korea may have bolstered its herd in October. According to customs data reviewed by media, Russia exported 12 horses worth a total of $75,509 to North Korea last year.