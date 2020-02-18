Afghanistan to reveal long-delayed election results in ‘days’: IEC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: Afghanistan will announce the long-delayed results from its presidential election within “three to four days”, a spokesman for the election commission said Monday, nearly five months after polls were held in the war-torn country. In December, the election commission announced that incumbent President Ashraf Ghani had won a slim majority of 50.64 percent in the September 28 poll. His closest rival, Abdullah Abdullah, alleged vote-rigging, forcing a recount. The delay has left Afghanistan facing a political crisis just as the US seeks a deal with the Taliban which would allow it to withdraw troops in return for various security guarantees and a promise that the militants would hold peace talks with the Afghan government.
KABUL: Afghanistan will announce the long-delayed results from its presidential election within “three to four days”, a spokesman for the election commission said Monday, nearly five months after polls were held in the war-torn country. In December, the election commission announced that incumbent President Ashraf Ghani had won a slim majority of 50.64 percent in the September 28 poll. His closest rival, Abdullah Abdullah, alleged vote-rigging, forcing a recount. The delay has left Afghanistan facing a political crisis just as the US seeks a deal with the Taliban which would allow it to withdraw troops in return for various security guarantees and a promise that the militants would hold peace talks with the Afghan government.