Tue Feb 18, 2020
AFP
February 18, 2020

Afghanistan to reveal long-delayed election results in ‘days’: IEC

World

KABUL: Afghanistan will announce the long-delayed results from its presidential election within “three to four days”, a spokesman for the election commission said Monday, nearly five months after polls were held in the war-torn country. In December, the election commission announced that incumbent President Ashraf Ghani had won a slim majority of 50.64 percent in the September 28 poll. His closest rival, Abdullah Abdullah, alleged vote-rigging, forcing a recount. The delay has left Afghanistan facing a political crisis just as the US seeks a deal with the Taliban which would allow it to withdraw troops in return for various security guarantees and a promise that the militants would hold peace talks with the Afghan government.

