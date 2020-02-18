close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

GDA leader hosts luncheon for CM Balochistan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

SUKKUR: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal attended a luncheon, hosted by Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) leader MPA Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar, at the Gohar Palace, Khangarh, in Ghotki. GDA leader Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar and CM Balochistan did not share information about their meeting, adding that they were old friends. The CM Balochistan said he just reached Gohar Palace for luncheon, along with PPP MPA Nadir Magsi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan