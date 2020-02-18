GDA leader hosts luncheon for CM Balochistan

SUKKUR: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal attended a luncheon, hosted by Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) leader MPA Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar, at the Gohar Palace, Khangarh, in Ghotki. GDA leader Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar and CM Balochistan did not share information about their meeting, adding that they were old friends. The CM Balochistan said he just reached Gohar Palace for luncheon, along with PPP MPA Nadir Magsi.