KP teachers want promotion formula implemented

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa College Professors and Lecturers Association has expressed concern over the delay in the implementation of the five-tier formula.

In a joint press statement, president of the association Prof Abdul Hameed Afridi, general secretary Qazi Zafar Iqbal, president of Commerce Teachers Association Prof Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah and general secretary Prof Waheed Khattak, said the provincial cabinet had accorded approval to the promotion formula for college teachers. Subsequently, the Higher Education Department had issued a notification on September 20.