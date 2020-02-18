‘Business education be made relevant to changing times’

Islamabad: Adviser to the prime minister on finance and revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Monday said the business education in Pakistan had lost its prestige in some ways, so there was a dire need to make it and its graduates more relevant to the changing times.

“While the quality might not have increased and relevance might not have been the dominant consideration, the focus of business education in our country is on the mass production of degrees like BBA, MBA and MCom. We need to think how to correct this imbalance of quantity and quality,” he told the inaugural ceremony of the two-day '7th Deans and Directors Conference, 2020,' organised by the National Business Education Accreditation Council, Higher Education Commission, here at PAFSOM Arena in partnership with Jang Media Group.

The event was attended by deans, directors, faculty members and representatives of the country’s leading business schools, and industrialists.

The premier’s adviser said the current was a digital age in which global connectivity was very high and the people talked about buzzwords like artificial intelligence and therefore, Pakistan couldn’t miss the opportunity for development like it might have missed many in the past.

“We should use this time to see how we can actually galvanise or mobilise ourselves that this important revolution doesn’t pass us by,” he said. Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said the country would have to see why 40 per cent of women graduates didn’t get into the job mainstream.

“If we are to improve our national productivity, which is prerequisite for attaining full potential, then the mainstreaming of educated women has to be the remedy. We have to seriously think about gender inclusivity,” he said adding that the finance ministry is ready to provide leadership and financial resources for the purpose.