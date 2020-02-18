Senate adopts resolution against flour crisis

ISLAMABAD: Lawmakers in the Senate on Monday slammed the United States and the International Monetary Fund for asking Pakistan to review its relationship with China, particularly with regards to CPEC, saying it was an attack on the country’s sovereignty, demanding an immediate clarification on this count from the government at the highest level.

Senators, belonging to the opposition benches, also expressed apprehensions on the government’s refusal to laying the FIA probe report into the recent wheat-flour crisis in the country; they alleged it appeared the report was not favorable that was why it was sent back. They charged that Pakistan’s policies pertaining to foreign affairs and economy were dictated by the US and lending agencies, including the World Bank and IMF.

They said that by issuing statement, the government just could not befool the masses and alleged it was not a joke that Chairman Senate gave a direction to the government and it was not complied with. Opposition Senators then staged token walk-out from the House. Senator Sherry said the report was already available on social media and TV channels had conducted shows on it.

The House also adopted a condemnation resolution, submitted by 17 Senators, belonging to the opposition parties on recent wheat and flour crisis and unprecedented rise in their rates and the back-breaking inflation and alleged non-serious attitude and incompetence of the government. PTI Senator Nauman Wazir partially opposed the resolution.

Through the resolution also, the opposition parties demanded of the government to immediately place the inquiry report of the Federal Investigation Agency about the current wheat crisis before the Senate so that the vulnerable people of Pakistan would be able to identify the main culprits responsible for creating this crisis.

The resolution reads: “this House condemns the recent wheat and flour crisis in the country, this unprecedented rise in the prices of both commodities and the resultant record inflationary trend in the country has broken the back of masses which clearly shows the non-serious attitude, incompetence and negligence of the incumbent government and its inability to provide relief to the people; concerned about the miseries of common masses that has been multiplied by the artificial shortage of these commodities”.

The opposition mentioned in the resolution that despite facing desert locust attack, floods and record inflation, this House is unable to understand the logic behind allowing exports of these commodities in these testing times;

“Urges that every possible measure shall be taken by the government to provide safeguard to the people and ensure that effective measures shall be taken to ensure the social welfare of the people,” it reads.