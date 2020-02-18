Pandemonium mars KP Assembly proceedings

PESHAWAR: Pandemonium marred the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session on Monday as the joint opposition protested the speaker’s role and termed it partial. Just after recitation from the Holy Quran, opposition leader in the House Akram Khan Durrani stood on a point of order. He took the floor even though the speaker had asked him to wait for the treasury benches whose members were not present in the House.

But Durrani continued to speak, saying the opposition grievances related to the custodian of the House. He said the speaker was not only too weak to ensure the presence of ministers but was following the dictates from the government and had failed to maintain his impartiality. “Mr speaker! you adjourned the assembly session on January 14 till 27th and then adjourned it till to February 7, but again prorogued it sine die reading the governor’s order from home and did not bother to read out the order on the floor of the House. We tried our best to maintain the sanctity of the speaker’s chair but were compelled into protest due to your role. The opposition will not let the assembly proceedings run at any cost,” he added.

Durrani, who represents the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, said the protest would continue throughout the entire session and neither the ministers nor the speaker would be allowed to speak.

Members from the joint opposition circled the speaker’s dais and chanted slogans of ‘No to Speakergardy’ ‘atta and cheeni chor namanzoor’, ‘Shah Farman ka farman namanzoor’. Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani had to adjourn the sitting for 10 minutes. However, he continued the proceedings after the break amid the opposition protest.

Later, addressing a press conference on the assembly lawn, Akram Khan Durrani said the speaker was not impartial and accused him of treating the opposition discriminately. The opposition leader said the ministers were not attending the sessions but the speaker had failed to act against them.

Durrani complained the opposition requisitions and agenda were ignored. He vowed to continue the protest and not let the assembly proceedings run. He warned of a protest at the Chief Minister’s House.