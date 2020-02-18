Aisam, Inglot win New York Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his British partner Dominic Inglot won New York Open on Monday. The unseeded pair of Aisam and Inglot, ranked 56th and 65th, respectively, defeated unseeded American duo of Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka 7-6(5), 7-6(6) in the final of this ATP-250 event. This is their first ATP Tour doubles title this year — 18th tour-level doubles title for Qureshi and 14th for Inglot.