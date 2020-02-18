close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
AFP
February 18, 2020

Patel makes Black Caps squad for India Tests

Sports

WELLINGTON: Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel is in line for a dream appearance against India after the left-arm spinner was named Monday in the Black Caps’ 13-man squad for the two-Test series beginning on Friday.

Patel’s family moved to New Zealand when he was a child but the 31-year-old has always followed Indian cricket closely, rating visiting skipper Virat Kohli “the best in the world”. Patel is not guaranteed a start, with selectors believed to be considering a four-pronged pace attack for the first Test in Wellington.

That would give Kyle Jamieson a debut alongside Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult, who returns from the hand injury that kept him out of the one-day and Twenty20 series against India.

Daryl Mitchell comes in as an all-rounder, while opening batsman Jeet Raval was dropped from the squad after being demoted in favour of Tom Blundell during the recent series against Australia. New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.

