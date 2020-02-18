Ali, Mubashir, Munir shine as Northernedge MCC

KARACHI: A quick-fire 64 from Ali Imran and two wickets apiece from Mubashir Khan and Munir Riaz helped Northern to a nine-run win over Marylebone Cricket Club at Aitchison College Ground, Lahore, on Monday.

After being put into bat, Northern, the domestic T20 champions, scored 152 for five in 20 overs. Opening batsman Ali top-scored with a 43-ball 64, laced with eight fours and two sixes. Sarmad Bhatti, the second highest run-getter in Northern’s innings, contributed 25 off 21 balls, hitting two sixes. Ravi Bopara was the pick of the bowlers for MCC, taking three wickets for 14 runs in four overs.

In reply, MCC continued to lose wickets and were 74 for four at one stage. Samit Patel and Ross Whiteley put in a 40-run partnership for the fifth-wicket, but it went in vain as MCC were restricted to 143 for seven in 20 overs.

Right-handed Samit top-scored with an unbeaten 39 off 35 balls, hitting one four and two sixes. Whiteley chipped in with a 18-ball 21. Mubashir and Munir grabbed two wickets apiece for 24 and 21, respectively.

The MCC will play their last match of the tour against Multan Sultans, one of the six franchises of HBL PSL, in a 20-over contest at the Aitchison College Ground on Wednesday (tomorrow).