Qamar Ahmed’s ‘Far more than a game’ launched

KARACHI: Eminent cricket journalist Qamar Ahmed’s much-awaited autobiography – Far more than a game – was launched here on Monday.

An array of sports stars including former Pakistan Test captain Zaheer Abbas, squash legend Jahangir Khan and other prominent personalities attended the launch which was hosted by Sultan Ali Allana, Chairman HBL at the HBL Tower.

Qamar, who has been working as a cricket journalist since 1974, has covered a mammoth 450 Tests and 738 One-day Internationals.

A former first-class cricketer who has the honour of captaining Sindh, Qamar is regarded as a doyen of international cricket writers having worked for various international media outlets including BBC, Telegraph, Guardian and the Wisden Almanack.

Qamar’s ‘Far more than a game’ is a page-turner as it takes the reader to a fascinating journey through time starting from Qamar’s pre-partition childhood days in India. It follows the evolution of cricket during the last five decades.

“Qamar’s book is a brilliant tapestry of cricket over nearly 50 years and a fascinating personal testimony from one of its greatest servants,” commented Peter Oborne, cricket historian and political analyst, who has written the book’s foreword.

The 294-page book is a treasure trove for cricket buffs as it is also a collection of Qamar’s lifelong travels to all nook and corners of the globe where he went as a roving reporter.

“Qamar Ahmed represents what is best in cricket writing. He is honest, knowledgeable and he is brilliant at what he does,” remarked Zaheer Abbas.

At the launch, Sultan Allana introduced Qamar before the book’s publisher Iqbal Saleh Muhammad of Paramount Books spoke about the author and his autobiography.

Later, Qamar spoke at length about his experiences sharing a series of anecdotes with the audience ranging from his first encounter with a young Imran Khan in his apartment in West London to how he helped provide halal meat for former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin in the sleepy New Zealand town of Napier.

Also present at the launch were former Test stars Mushtaq Mohammad, Iqbal Qasim, Sadiq Mohammad, Abdur Raqeeb, Wasim Bari and Moin Khan. They were joined by Pakistan players including former captain Sarfraz Ahmed, Abdul Razzaq and Ahmed Shehzad. Other prominent personalities included Javed Jabbar, Shahrukh Hasan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Jamal Mir, Mansoor M Khan and others. The ceremony was conducted by Ali Habib.