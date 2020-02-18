Zalmi beat defending champions Gladiators in practice game

KARACHI: Former champions Peshawar Zalmi did some fine practice ahead of their HBL PSL 2020 campaign when they crushed defending champions Quetta Gladiators by 71 runs in their warm-up game here at the Moin Khan Academy on Monday.

Powered by splendid fifties from Kamran Akmal (62) and Imam-ul-Haq (62), Zalmi piled up 264 for the loss of just one wicket in front of the cheering crowd.

The discarded Test stumper Kamran and Imam played with perfection, managing some superb strokes. Young Haider Ali then showed great fire-work, smacking seven sixes in his 19-ball 60.

Liam Dawson of England made 35, while West Indies’ Carlos Brathwite hammered 29. Almost all the batsmen were given chance to bat. In reply, Gladiators managed 193-8. Australia’s Ben Cutting was the top-scorer for the Gladiators with 53. Dawson and Mohammad Mohsin got two wickets each.

Zalmi’s fast bowler Rahat Ali said that the game provided great practice to the players. “The batsmen and the bowlers received good practice from this game and we are are happy that the entire team is prepared and confident ahead of the main event,” the Test bowler said.

He also appreciated the crowd which witnessed the action. “If in a practice game such a good crowd comes then I hope stadiums will be full when the actual event begins,” Rahat said. The HBL PSL 2020 will kick-off here at the National Stadium on February 20 with Gladiators facing former two-time winners Islamabad United in the opener.