Will begin from where we left last year: Sarfraz Ahmed

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators’ skipper Sarfraz Ahmed on Monday said that they would begin their title defence from where they had left last year at the National Stadium by winning the fourth edition of the country’s marquee event, the HBL PSL.

“National Stadium has been a lucky venue for us as we won the title last year here. I hope we will begin our title defence in style here later this week,” Sarfraz told reporters here on Monday.

The former Pakistan captain said that all teams were balanced and it was not easy to predict who would win. Sarftaz’s Gladiators on Monday had a practice match with Peshawar Zalmi here at the Moin Khan Academy.

Gladiators will face former two-time champions Islamabad United in their opener at the National Stadium on Thursday.

Sarfraz said that all his focus was on the PSL. “I am focussed on the PSL and will bat up the order and will try my best to contribute to my team’s cause,” he added.Gladiators have the services of Australia’s Shane Watson and Ben Cutting, England’s Jason Roy and Tymal Mills, and Pakistan-origin Australian leggie Fawad Ahmed.

The PSL is being held in Karachi, Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore with the final to be held at the Gaddafi Stadium on March 22.