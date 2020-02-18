Indian FM defends citizenship law

BRUSSELS: India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Monday defended his country’s controversial new citizenship law and crackdown in Kashmir, as he came to Brussels to promote what he hopes will be closer strategic ties to the Europe Union.

Delhi’s top diplomat was the guest of honour as EU foreign ministers met in Brussels with an eye to renewing relations and boosting trade with the south Asian giant. EU president Ursula von der Leyen’s new Commission wants to give Brussels a more "geopolitical role" and as part of that hopes to host a March summit with powerful Indian leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India and the European Union share a lot of things," said Europe’s high representative for foreign policy Josep Borrell, citing climate change, the digital revolution and rise of China as shared challenges.

Jaishankar, standing by Borrell, noted that the new government in India and the new commission in Brussels are "both quite fresh" and that they hoped to take relations to a "new level". He said he hoped the lunch talks would confirm the "strategic partnership." Taken together, the EU member states are Delhi’s biggest trade partner, with India’s imports and exports to and from the bloc each representing about 45 billion euros a year ($49 billion).

But -- while Europe has inked trade deals with big Asian players Japan, Vietnam and Singapore -- the pair have no formal agreement, and India approaches such agreements carefully.