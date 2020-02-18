Milestone event

The 5th edition of the PSL will commence on February 20 and the good news is that this time all of the matches will be played in Pakistan. With the inauguration of the event, our barren and deserted cricket stadiums will echo with the cheers of the spectators. The PCB and all the other shareholders who put in great effort to realize this marvelous event deserve our applause. Similarly, the credit also goes to our security forces and intelligence agencies for providing top-notch security to visiting players despite an array of challenges.

There is no doubt that if the event culminates without incident, cricketing nations will become more receptive to the idea of touring Pakistan. The recent visits of the Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi cricket teams to Pakistan gives credence to the fact that the country is a safe venue for international cricket. Moreover, this is an opportunity to arrest the global decline in the popularity of cricket.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali