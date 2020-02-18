tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter ‘Despondent pensioners’ (Feb 8, 2020) by Agha Abbas. I strongly support the writer’s viewpoint and would request the concerned ministry to deliver the increment in the EOBI pension at the earliest. Otherwise this will also be considered as just another hollow slogan of the incumbent government.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
This refers to the letter ‘Despondent pensioners’ (Feb 8, 2020) by Agha Abbas. I strongly support the writer’s viewpoint and would request the concerned ministry to deliver the increment in the EOBI pension at the earliest. Otherwise this will also be considered as just another hollow slogan of the incumbent government.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad