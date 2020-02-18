close
February 18, 2020
February 18, 2020

Hollow slogan

February 18, 2020

This refers to the letter ‘Despondent pensioners’ (Feb 8, 2020) by Agha Abbas. I strongly support the writer’s viewpoint and would request the concerned ministry to deliver the increment in the EOBI pension at the earliest. Otherwise this will also be considered as just another hollow slogan of the incumbent government.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

