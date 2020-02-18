Tom Marshall agrees new Gloucester deal

LONDON: Tom Marshall has agreed a new deal with the Gallagher Premiership club. Full-back or wing Marshall, who joined Gloucester in 2015, previously had Super Rugby stints with the Crusaders and Chiefs in New Zealand.

Gloucester rugby director David Humphreys said: “Tom has been playing his best rugby since he arrived at the club.“And he has shown throughout the season how he can positively impact a game with moments of individual brilliance. “His ability to cover a number of positions across the back-line have made him a key member of the squad, and we are all delighted that he has agreed to extend his contract with Gloucester.”