Super League referee Thaler suspended

LONDON: Leading Super League referee Ben Thaler has been suspended by the Rugby Football League pending the outcome of an investigation.

The 38-year-old is in his 20th season as a professional referee and has regularly featured in Challenge Cup finals and Grand Finals. He has not refereed a game since the opening round of the 2020 season when he was in charge of Leeds against Hull. A statement from the governing body said: “Ben Thaler will not be considered for appointments pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The RFL will make no further comment until that investigation is complete.”