Engineer charged with sending terror videos over WhatsApp

LONDON: An engineer has appeared in court charged with sending terror videos over WhatsApp.Aftab Khan, 52, entered no pleas to six offences when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning. He is charged with five counts of disseminating terrorism material and one count of possessing material likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The court heard that the latter charge relates to Khan’s alleged possession of The Anarchist Cookbook. The other five offences relate to Khan allegedly sending videos — including those glorifying terror groups - between 2014 and 2019.

Khan, wearing a dark suit and a light blue shirt, spoke only to confirm his date of birth and his address - Dorset Road in Coventry - during the 14-minute hearing. He was released on bail to attend his next hearing at the Old Bailey on March 13.