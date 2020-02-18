PTI UK official reinstated after immigration row

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s two groups are involved in a dispute accusing each other of using influence at the top level to bend rules made to regulate overseas chapters.

Speaking to The News, three senior PTI leaders belonging to one group accused that Waleed Hussain, elected Secretary General PTI South West UK, has been illegally residing in the UK but has been reinstated as Secretary General PTI South West UK after an inquiry by the SCAD (Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline).

Few weeks ago, Waleed Hussain was deposed as Secretary General PTI South West UK after members of his own party accused him of living in the UK illegally. He was asked to resign from his post in order to avoid further scrutiny but he refused resulting in a rift. Waleed Hussain maintained that allegations against him were untrue and borne out of jealousy.

His case was investigated by PTI’s internal accountability commission, known as SCAD, which removed him from the post. Hussain appealed against the decision to SCAD in Islamabad which was heard by Salman Aftab (Chairman SCAD), Barrister Salman Hamid Afridi (member) and Air Commodore (retired) Naser Hamdani (member) collectively. A group within the elected body had complained against Waleed Hussain to the committee.

The commission found that, “Mr Waleed Hussain has filed an appeal against the above said decision. He has also produced a copy of East London Solicitors, 732-High Road, Leytonstone, London dated 12 Feb 2020 in which they have confirmed that application of the appellant has been filed in the Home Office on 30-09-2019 for further leave to remain on the basis of being a spouse of a British citizen.”

The commission overruled the previous decision and reinstated Waleed Hussain to the position of Secretary General PTI South West UK but this has not gone down well to other group of the party who believe that a person who was not a citizen of the UK should not hold an overseas party position.

Speaking to this correspondent, Waleed Hussain said that his matter had been resolved and he was re-instated based on the code of conduct of the party. When he was specifically asked about his current immigration status, Hussain declined to further comment and said that his matter had been resolved. “I am legal and I have never violated any rules and PTI’s own accountability commission established facts and reinstated me. Those who are jealous of me have tried their best but failed.”