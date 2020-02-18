Karachi gas leak death toll rises to six

KARACHI: There was no clue to Sunday’s mysterious gas leak in Karachi’s Keamari area which claimed the lives of six people and left about 150 others hospitalised, however, Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar on Monday refuted claims that the gas leak occurred at the port or from any ship.

Addressing a press conference, Akhtar said: “We have completely inspected the area under the KPT’s jurisdiction, including the terminals and berths, but no evidence of a gas leak was found. If there had been a leak from the port, then the first affected people would have been the people working here, and we are here in front of you people.”

The rear admiral said he was not in a position to state the source or origin of the leak because the Pakistan Navy’s Biological and Chemical Damage Control team had not provided any results yet. Akhtar hoped the results of the samples will be released in a couple of days.