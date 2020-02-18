AJK-SC upholds ruling on HC-CJ’s removal

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court (AJK-SC) on Monday upheld the AJK High Court’s judgement on the removal of the latter’s Chief Justice M Tabassam Aftab Alvi, declaring his initial appointment as a high court judge unlawful and void.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Chaudhry M Ibrahim Zia and Justice Saeed Akram announced the judgement, which it had earlier reserved, on the petition of Justice M Tabasam Aftab Alvi challenging the verdict of three-member high court bench by 2-1 against his initial appointment as judge.

The top court, in its order, observed that there was no substance against the high court judgement, which was delivered on merit and factual grounds, while the petitioner had emphasised on technical grounds.

The high court bench had nullified the appointment of Tabasam Aftab Alvi as judge and subsequently as its chief justice on the fact that before his elevation as judge, consultation with high court chief justice was not made, which was ultra-vires of the procedure laid down in the constitution for appointment of judges. “The appellant has only raised the question of constituting a bench, which is a prerogative of chief justice and challenged the constitution of the bench by senior most judge of the high court,” it added.

The court rejected the argument on the ground that constitution of bench was a prerogative of justice in normal circumstances and in special circumstances where the chief justice is himself involved, the bench could be constituted by the next senior most judge.