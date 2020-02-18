close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
Newsdesk
February 18, 2020

UN chief, Gen Bajwa discuss Kashmir issue, Afghan peace

Newsdesk
February 18, 2020

RAWALPINDI: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday discussed overall regional security situation, including Afghan refugees issue, Afghan reconciliation process, Kashmir dispute and other matters of mutual interests.

The UN chief called on Gen Bajwa at General Headquarters here and acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution to UN peacekeeping missions and extraordinary achievements in counter terrorism, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Guterres thanked Pakistan for the full access given to United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Kashmir and commended improved security situation in Pakistan and positive efforts towards regional peace and stability. The Army chief said: “Pakistan is committed and determined to achieve a stable, peaceful and normalised Pakistan”.

