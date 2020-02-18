UN ready to participate in Afghan peace process: Guterres

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday the UN was ready to participate in Afghanistan’s reconciliation process along with other stakeholders for durable peace and stability.

“The UN is totally at the disposal of Afghans and other actors in order to participate in the peace process and to help it consolidate,” the UN chief said at a joint press conference along with UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, after they participated in the Refugee Summit, marking 40 years of Pakistan’s hosting of Afghan refugees.

Guterres said the UN’s role in the peace talks with assistance of other organisations would be in the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process of reconciliation. “It is clear that peace among the key Afghan actors is an absolute must in order to fight terrorism because in pretext of terrorism, the conflict prevails,” he said.

He said the UN Office of Counter-terrorism was entirely at the disposal of Afghans and other stakeholders for its role in this regard. “In a world where refugees get stigmatised, Pakistan opened its heart for Afghan refugees,” he said and called upon the international community to support Pakistan “very meaningfully” for its generous hospitality.

He urged the international donors to see Pakistan as an essential partner in the construction and peace in Afghanistan. Asked about the future of Afghan youth born in Pakistan, the UN chief said the UNHCR doctrine always emphasised on voluntary repatriation.

Besides the issue of refugees, the UN chief said the governments of Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan needed close cooperation in order to address the problem of migration. To a question on India’s denial to accept the UN as mediator on Kashmir issue, he said: “Every conflict must be resolved with diplomacy and dialogue and the human rights and fundamental principles must be observed anywhere.”

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan was willing to engage with international community to a gradual, time-bound and well-resourced repatriation of Afghan refugees.

He mentioned that a new realisation emerged between Afghanistan and Pakistan to co-exist and support each other on ways to attain sustainable peace. However, he stressed that there was a need to be aware of spoilers, both inside and outside, to defeat their nefarious designs.

Qureshi said Afghans were the main decision-maker about the future of their country. “There is no military solution to this conflict and an intra-Afghan dialogue is important to lead towards better results,” he said.

On return of Afghan refugees, he said: “We want them to go back to their homeland, for which we will facilitate them and continue to be responsible in fulfilling this obligation.”

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Grandi stressed the commitment to cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He strongly appealed to the donors to mobilise resources for Afghan refugees with first and foremost goal of their return.

The press conference followed the Refugee Summit held in collaboration by the Pakistan government and the UNHCR that discussed solutions for rehabilitation and repatriation of Afghan refugees as Pakistan marked 40 years of hosting refugees.