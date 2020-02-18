Over 70 Britons on virus-hit cruise ship could be flown home

LONDON: More than 70 Britons stranded on a coronavirus-hit cruise ship could be flown home, Downing Street has confirmed.

A Number 10 spokesman said those on board the Diamond Princess, which is docked in Yokohama, off the coast of Japan, were being contacted about the possibility of a repatriation flight. It comes after pressure mounted on the Foreign Office to evacuate British nationals from the ship.

On Sunday, the US charted two planes and flew home 340 of its citizens while other countries, including Canada, Hong Kong and Australia, have said they are organising flights to remove people from the ship.

On Monday, the Japanese Health Ministry confirmed 99 more people on board have been diagnosed with coronavirus illness, also known as Covid-19, bringing the total to 454. There are 74 Britons on the Diamond Princess, of which 22 are crew members. Four Britons with confirmed coronavirus are currently in hospital in Japan, according to the latest official figures. A Number 10 spokesman said: “We sympathise with all those caught up in this extremely difficult situation. The Foreign Office is in contact with all British people on the Diamond Princess, including to establish interest in a possible repatriation flight. We are urgently considering all options to guarantee the health and safety of those on board.”

It comes after Sir Richard Branson said Virgin Atlantic was “in discussions” with the government over whether he could help those stranded.

Sir Richard took to Twitter in response to an appeal from David and Sally Abel, who are among those who have been trapped in their cabins for days. Sir Richard tweeted: “@VirginAtlantic does not fly to Japan, but we are in discussions with the UK government and seeing if there is anything we can do to help.”

Last week, Abel appealed to Branson to charter a special plane to rescue British nationals from the ship. In a new video post on Monday, Mrs Abel admitted that seeing American passengers being allowed to exit the ship had “got to her”.

Mr and Mrs Abel are still awaiting the results of their own tests for Covid-19 and said the constant announcements on board the ship are making them sleep-deprived.Two other Britons, Alan Steele, who tested positive for the virus earlier this month, and his wife, Wendy, who tested negative, have also criticised Japan’s handling of the outbreak and the British government’s lack of action.

Meanwhile, the government has block-booked the Holiday Inn Heathrow Ariel hotel as a potential quarantine zone for international visitors to the UK who develop coronavirus, or for Britons evacuated from overseas.

As of Monday afternoon, 4,501 people in total have now been tested for Covid-19 in the UK, of which nine have come back positive. Public Health England (PHE) will publish guidance saying that no restrictions or special control measures are needed while tests for Covid-19 are carried out on a suspected case.

Meanwhile, the death toll in mainland China rose by 105 to 1,770, in figures announced early on Monday morning. The number of people infected globally stands at 68,500, according to the country’s National Health Commission. —