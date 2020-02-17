close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
MA
Mumtaz Alvi
February 17, 2020

Inflation, wheat & flour crisis: Opposition all set to grill govt in Senate

National

ISLAMABAD: Considering its numerical strength, the Senate is poised today (Monday) for passage of the Opposition’s condemnation resolution on recent wheat and flour crisis and unprecedented rise in their rates and the back-breaking inflation and alleged non-serious attitude and incompetence of the government.

Through the resolution also, the Opposition parties have demanded of the government immediately place the inquiry report of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) about the current wheat crisis before the Senate so that the vulnerable people of Pakistan would be able to identify the main culprits responsible for creating this crisis.

The resolution, submitted by 17 senators, belonging to the Opposition parties, is part of the 24-item agenda of the private members day of one of the longest ever-continuing sessions of the Senate.

