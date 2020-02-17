As Afghan peace deal nears Questions outnumber answers for refugees

ISLAMABAD: A short drive from the heavily secured five-star Islamabad hotel where international VIPs will discuss the future of Afghan refugees on Monday (today), 20-year-old Ahmed Khan Younis lives in a makeshift settlement where the houses are made of mud.

Born in Pakistan to Afghan parents, Unis has no Pakistani citizenship and dreams of going “home” once a peace deal is signed, but he is worried about the conditions in a nation where the economic and social framework has been devastated by more than 40 years of war.

“I want to tell these leaders to bring peace to our country, so we can go,” he said, adding he was worried about how he could complete his dream of studying to become an engineer.

The United States has reached agreement with the Taliban militants on a week-long reduction of violence that could lead to a US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior administration official said on Friday, while cautioning that the insurgents must honor commitments for the accord to stick, reports a UK-based international wire agency.

US President Donald Trump said he thought there was a “good chance” the United States would reach an agreement with the Taliban by the end of February, more than 18 years after a US-led coalition ousted them from power.

About three million Afghans live in Pakistan, with more in neighboring Iran, many of them struggling to get full access to education, health and employment.