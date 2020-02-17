close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

PML-N leader blasts govt’s ‘flawed’ policies

National

Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

BATKHELA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial head Amir Muqam on Sunday blasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its flawed policies and crippling the country's economy.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the wedding ceremony of Dr Tariq Salim in Totakan village here. He said the poor people and youth were compelled to commit suicide due to price-hike of the daily commodities in the country and joblessness. He said that the families of Sharif Brothers were being harassed and victimized through the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which aimed to divert the attention of the people from the high prices of ‘flour and sugar’. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had launched the mega project of the CPEC but the incumbent government created hurdles for the project, he calimed.

