Mon Feb 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

3 killed, 10 injured in road mishap

National

Our Correspondent
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons were killed and 10 others injured when a Rawalpindi-bond bus fell into a ravine near Umarkhel Ada on Dera-Chashma Road on Sunday. The eyewitnesses said the bus turned-turtle due to over-speeding and fell into the gorge. Two of the dead were identified as Muhammad Atif, resident of Railway Colony Dera Ghazi Khan and Muhammad Umar, resident of Wahova areas in Taunsa. The Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. According to hospital sources, four of the injured were in a critical condition.

