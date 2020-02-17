close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
AFP
February 17, 2020

Two injured in church attack

World

AFP
February 17, 2020

MOSCOW: An attacker injured two people in a Moscow Orthodox church with a knife on Sunday before being arrested, police said, adding they were not treating the incident as terrorism. The man came running into the altar area of the church in central Moscow and stabbed two assistants to the priest, the parish priest Kirill Sladkov said.

